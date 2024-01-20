News / Metro

All aboard as transport app is just the ticket

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
People can now buy tickets for unlimited rides on public transportation systems in Shanghai within three days or seven days on the city's one-stop traffic application Suishenxing.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
All aboard as transport app is just the ticket

Suishenxing has launched three-day and seven-day tickets for unlimited rides on Shanghai's public transportation systems.

People can now buy tickets for unlimited rides on public transportation systems in Shanghai within three days or seven days on the city's one-stop traffic application Suishenxing (随申行).

Shanghai's state-owned Shanghai Mobility Service Technology Company developed the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system. It went online in October 2022, allowing people to take most Shanghai buses, Metro lines, and ferries by scanning their own code.

It launched the 19.8-yuan (US$2.75) one-day pass last year. The three-day and seven-day tickets, priced at 47.8 yuan and 85.8 yuan, are expected to bring more benefits to users, not only local residents, but also tourists.

As from last month, people can also activate and scan codes for up to two companions on the app, they can also buy and use the favorable tickets for their families or friends.

As long as the tickets are valid when users scan the code to get on buses and ferries, or enter Metro stations, they don't have to pay if the passes are expired when they get off or exit.

Currently, the tickets are only available in the Chinese version of the app, but will soon be available in the English version, which was launched last month.

All aboard as transport app is just the ticket

As long as the tickets are valid when users scan to enter they don't have to pay if they have expired on exiting.

All aboard as transport app is just the ticket

Users can also buy tickets for their companions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     