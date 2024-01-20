All aboard as transport app is just the ticket

People can now buy tickets for unlimited rides on public transportation systems in Shanghai within three days or seven days on the city's one-stop traffic application Suishenxing.

Shanghai's state-owned Shanghai Mobility Service Technology Company developed the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system. It went online in October 2022, allowing people to take most Shanghai buses, Metro lines, and ferries by scanning their own code.

It launched the 19.8-yuan (US$2.75) one-day pass last year. The three-day and seven-day tickets, priced at 47.8 yuan and 85.8 yuan, are expected to bring more benefits to users, not only local residents, but also tourists.

As from last month, people can also activate and scan codes for up to two companions on the app, they can also buy and use the favorable tickets for their families or friends.

As long as the tickets are valid when users scan the code to get on buses and ferries, or enter Metro stations, they don't have to pay if the passes are expired when they get off or exit.

Currently, the tickets are only available in the Chinese version of the app, but will soon be available in the English version, which was launched last month.