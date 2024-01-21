City ready for 'Two Sessions' with CPPCC Shanghai Committee annual session starting on Monday

The second plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee will kick off at the Expo Center on Monday.

Zhou Junchao / Ti Gong

The second plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee will kick off at the Expo Center on Monday.

Its preliminary meeting was held on Sunday afternoon.

By 5pm, the session had received 428 proposals from local political advisers.



The annual session of the Shanghai People's Congress will open on Tuesday.