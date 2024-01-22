Second plenary session of 14th CPPCC opens in Shanghai

The second plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee began on Monday morning with a ceremony at the Expo Center.

The second plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee began on Monday with an opening ceremony held at the Expo Center in the Pudong New Area.

It marks the start of this year's annual "Two Sessions" of the city's top political advisory body and legislative body.

This session will run for four days, during which local CPPCC members will discuss city affairs and make proposals. It is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

During the ceremony, Hu Wenrong, chairman of the committee, delivered a work report which reviewed the major works of the 14th CPPCC Shanghai Committee's Standing Committee in the past year, in fields such as Party building, national strategies, city development, and rural revitalization, and set new tasks for the future work.

This year, they will carry out work with a focus on key areas such as accelerating the city's construction of "Five Centers" – referring to the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping center, and a global science and technology innovation center – comprehensively deepening high-level reform and opening-up, and promoting the construction of an international cultural metropolis.

Their work will concentrate on improving the city's international status of the economic center, enhancing the international standing of the financial center, reinforcing the hub function of the trade center, optimizing the resources allocation capabilities of the shipping center, bolstering the origination function of the scientific and technological innovation center, and promoting the comprehensive reform of the Pudong New Area.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"We will conduct in-depth consultation and deliberation, make well-targeted proposals on political affairs and better serve the overall interests of the modernization construction in Shanghai," Hu said.

They would also make efforts in mega city construction and management, improving the well-being and livelihood of the people, addressing livability and comfortable living for residents, and continuously boosting the ecological and living environment.

In addition, they would organize democratic supervision and actively facilitate the implementation of the decisions and arrangements of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Focusing on enhancing cross-regional coordination in scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, improving integrated development systems and mechanisms, promoting high-level collaborative opening-up, strengthening joint protection and governance of the ecological environment, and boosting the ability of safe development, they would organize joint investigations and research, along with joint democratic supervision and joint inspections among the CPPCC committees in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Dong Jun / SHINE

They would carry out consultations and deliberation on the "Joint protection and governance of the water environment along the Yangtze River in the Yangtze River Delta region" to empower this region to shoulder a leading and exemplary role in Chinese-style modernization.

In the past year, there have been 23 special-subject deliberative standing committee meetings, special-subject consultation meetings, and special-subject briefings.

Nearly 150 special-subject investigations and research projects were organized, and 25 investigation and research reports were made to the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and local government.

Twenty-six inspection tours were organized for local CPPCC members and 1,080 proposals were submitted, among which 971 had been handled and completed.