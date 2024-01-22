Fudan doctors publish research on improved efficacy eye drops

The research was selected as the cover story for the leading journal ACS Nano, Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital said on Monday.

Local medical experts have developed multifunctional hydrogel eye drops with a combination of nanobiomaterials for inflammatory eye diseases.

This treatment provides a valuable and promising approach for the management of ocular inflammatory conditions, experts said.

Ocular inflammatory disease is complicated with multifactorial etiology that can result in eye sight reduction and even blindness. Although eye drops are the primary treatment, their efficacy is limited by low bioavailability, adverse effects, and a narrow focus on inflammation. A safe and effective therapy is needed urgently in clinical practice.

Ti Gong

To solve the problem, Dr Zhou Xingtao led his team to develop multifunctional hydrogel eye drops by incorporating the anti-inflammatory agent dexamethasone and reactive oxygen species scavenger cerium-based metal–organic frameworks, a new nanobiomaterial streamlining drug delivery, while enhancing anti-inflammatory effects and reducing tissue and cell injury due to inflammation.

"The innovative eye drops offer a favorable alternative to ophthalmic solutions due to their thermosensitivity, thixotropy, light transmittance, improved ocular bioavailability, and unexpected anti-inflammatory efficacy," said Zhou, president of the hospital. "Notably, the participation of nanoporous metal–organic frameworks, functional drug carriers, is a highlight in the research. It is a good example of the combination of medicine and engineering."