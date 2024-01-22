News / Metro

Fudan doctors publish research on improved efficacy eye drops

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
The research was selected as the cover story for the leading journal ACS Nano, Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital said on Monday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0

Local medical experts have developed multifunctional hydrogel eye drops with a combination of nanobiomaterials for inflammatory eye diseases.

The research was selected as the cover story for the leading journal ACS Nano, Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital said on Monday. This treatment provides a valuable and promising approach for the management of ocular inflammatory conditions, experts said.

Ocular inflammatory disease is complicated with multifactorial etiology that can result in eye sight reduction and even blindness. Although eye drops are the primary treatment, their efficacy is limited by low bioavailability, adverse effects, and a narrow focus on inflammation. A safe and effective therapy is needed urgently in clinical practice.

Fudan doctors publish research on improved efficacy eye drops
Ti Gong

Dr Zhou Xingtao (left) shows the cover of ACS Nano.

To solve the problem, Dr Zhou Xingtao led his team to develop multifunctional hydrogel eye drops by incorporating the anti-inflammatory agent dexamethasone and reactive oxygen species scavenger cerium-based metal–organic frameworks, a new nanobiomaterial streamlining drug delivery, while enhancing anti-inflammatory effects and reducing tissue and cell injury due to inflammation.

"The innovative eye drops offer a favorable alternative to ophthalmic solutions due to their thermosensitivity, thixotropy, light transmittance, improved ocular bioavailability, and unexpected anti-inflammatory efficacy," said Zhou, president of the hospital. "Notably, the participation of nanoporous metal–organic frameworks, functional drug carriers, is a highlight in the research. It is a good example of the combination of medicine and engineering."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     