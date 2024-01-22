News / Metro

Relocated residents in Jinze enjoy cultural event in lead-up to Chinese New Year

The complex has accommodated about 500 relocated households for the construction of Huawei's new research and development center.
Ti Gong

Young athletes perform martial arts on stage.

In a joyful atmosphere, relocated residents in Jinze Town in Qingpu District enjoyed a cultural feast over the weekend in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival.

Walking into the Huacen Jiayuan residential complex, people can marvel at the spacious crisscross roads and large green spaces. The complex has accommodated about 500 relocated households for the construction of Huawei's new research and development center.

The center is scheduled to go into operation in June. Covering about 2 million square meters, it is expected to house nearly 30,000 research and development personnel who will conduct innovative research in sectors such as Huawei's terminal chips, wireless networks, and the Internet of Things.

Ti Gong

A child prepares for the gala.

At the complex which serves as the relocation accommodation center of villagers on the project, a cunwan (village version of Spring Festival gala) was staged over the weekend, featuring dragon dances, huju (Shanghai dialect) performance, fashion shows, and chuanquan, a form of Chinese martial arts called boat boxing.

A cultural bazaar displaying Qingpu's intangible cultural heritage such as ink prints,crochet, knitting, and sachet making were also part of the celebration.

"The performance at the doorway really enriched the cultural life of residents," said a villager surnamed Liu.

The district's cultural and tourism authorities said it would host more such cultural activities to cook up a high-quality cultural feast for residents.

Ti Gong

Young performers display their Dragon dance.

