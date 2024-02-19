News / Metro

Students back in school to begin new semester

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0
Schools were decorated with loong, or Chinese dragons, as about 2.2 million students returned to the campuses in Shanghai on Monday to begin the new semester.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0

12 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Students in Chinese costumes returned to Minhang Experimental Primary School's Chuncheng Campus on Monday.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Students dressed up in traditional Chinese costumes and returned to Minhang Experimental Primary School's Chuncheng Campus on Monday.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Students dressed up in traditional Chinese costumes and returned to Minhang Experimental Primary School's Chuncheng Campus on Monday.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Students dressed up in traditional Chinese costumes and returned to Minhang Experimental Primary School's Chuncheng Campus on Monday.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Students bring dragons to school on Monday.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Headmasters and teachers greet students with red pockets at the gate.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Students walk through the "dragon gate".

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Students bring their handicrafts into the school.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Teachers perform dragon dance.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Start the new semester with a celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • It's time to study.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Ready for class.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

About 2.2 million children returned to kindergartens and schools in Shanghai on Monday to begin the new semester.

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, many schools decorated their campuses with loong, or Chinese dragons.

Students at Minhang Experimental Primary School's Chuncheng Campus dressed up in traditional Chinese costumes featuring dragons and brought gifts for their classmates.

At the gate, they were greeted with a drum and dragon dance performance and given red packets by the school administration.

According to Yang Chenyan, director of the campus' student affairs office, the red packets contained postcards with an award-winning painting by a student, which can be used to express best wishes to classmates while exchanging gifts.

On Monday, the city's education authority also unveiled plans for the year.

According to the Shanghai Education Commission, the city plans to open approximately 40 new schools by 2024, as well as 30 new or renovated kindergartens.

It stated that the majority of newly built or renovated schools and kindergartens are located in densely populated locations, such as the five "new cities," to ensure that children receive a high-quality education close to home.

To meet rising child-care demand, the city plans to create at least 7,000 nursery seats in community facilities and more than 3,000 in public kindergartens this year.

By the end of the year, at least 80 percent of local kindergartens will provide care for children under the age of three, and 80 percent of subdistricts and towns will have "baby houses," or community-based child care facilities, the commission said.

Once schools are built and expanded, the city will be able to welcome 7,000 additional first graders in primary schools and 10,000 more sixth graders in middle schools by the autumn season.

This year, all primary and middle schools will implement project-based learning programs as part of the city's efforts to improve education quality, it noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     