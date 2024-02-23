Intangible cultural heritage works on display

The "Dragon Soaring Across the Seas" exhibition, featuring intangible cultural heritage creative works, is being held in Jiading to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

The “Dragon Soaring Across the Seas” exhibition, featuring intangible cultural heritage creative works, is being held in Jiading to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

The event is jointly organized by the Jiading Cultural Center and the intangible cultural heritage office of the district.

The exhibition showcases various national, municipal and district-level intangible cultural heritage items, including Jiading bamboo carving and Anting yaoban cloth (also called the blue-and-white cloth).

Apart from creations by inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and traditional artists, there are also distinctive pieces crafted by ordinary residents, highlighting their skill and innovation.

There is a handcrafted beaded dragon-shaped ornament, a dragon toy made from yaoban cloth, and a plate adorned with a Shanghai-style dragon pattern.

The diversity of the dragon element attracted many visitors.

“Seeing such a diverse collection of intangible cultural heritage works related to the dragons all at once, I strongly feel a festive mood for the Year of the Dragon,” said a visitor surnamed Zhang.

Li Lanyu

There are also practical items such as fruit trays, suitable for everyday use.

“It is our hope that more people will engage in the promotion of traditional culture, showcasing the innovation, diversity, and contemporary relevance of Jiading’s intangible cultural heritage,” said Xi Jia, deputy director of the district cultural center.

If you go:

Date: Through February 29

Venue 1: Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall, Jiading Cultural Center

Time: 8:30am-8pm

Address: 33 Taxiu Road

塔秀路33号

Venue 2: Jiading Bamboo Carving Museum

Time: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 2F, 349 South Street

南大街349号2层