Resort hotel in nature ideal for wellness and relaxation

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
The Xiangyue Huating Resort Hotel has begun its trial operation.
The Xiangyue Huating Resort Hotel has begun its trial operation.

“We aim to promote harmonious coexistence between guests and nature, enabling them to savor the joys of life,” said the hotel’s marketing manager.

Surrounded by abundant natural resources including paddy fields, lakes, meadows, ponds, woods and rivers, the hotel is an excellent place for wellness and relaxation.

Beyond a sequence of arches lies a serene and elegant courtyard. The dark roof tiles on the white walls showcase exquisite carving techniques, while various plants thrive in the yard. An open-air hallway connects the surrounding rooms.

The interior decoration embraces traditional Oriental aesthetics. The rooms offer expansive views, and guests can enjoy the beautiful garden landscape through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The hotel has 12 rooms spread across two floors, including 10 king rooms, one twin room, and one suite.

“In addition to providing accommodation, we also offer space for events, banquets, and parties,” said the manager.

Being part of Xiangyue Huating, an agricultural and tourism integration project, the hotel also offers guests the opportunity to enjoy various recreational activities such as fruit and vegetable picking, archery, fishing and water sports.

The Jiading District government has collaborated with Shanghai Land Group Co and Bluetown Property Construction Management Co Ltd to jointly build the Xiangyue Huating project.

The project aims to create a comprehensive rural tourism complex integrating idyll, culture, tourism, wellness and rural living. It stands as a model of rural revitalization, built through collaboration between the government and enterprises.

The Xiangyue Huating Resort Hotel, as a highlight of the project, is set to open 16 stand-alone villas with detached courtyard in the first half of this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
