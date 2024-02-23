Shanghai TCM Hospital starts a branch in Jiading

News / Metro

The Jiading Branch of the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has officially opened, becoming the third city-level hospital in Jiading.
Yu Chao

The Jiading branch of the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is scheduled to be fully operational by the year’s end.

The Jiading branch of the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine officially opened on January 28 after three years of construction, becoming the third city-level hospital in Jiading.

Covering a land area of 69,126 square meters and a construction area of 112,582 square meters, the Jiading branch, one of the three campuses of the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, operates all clinical departments as the main campus does.

Renowned TCM masters and physicians, as well as experts with professional titles, will all be available for consultations at the Jiading campus.

“Jiading always prioritizes people’s health, striving to build a public healthcare system that integrates TCM and Western medicine, with a focus on both infrastructure and services,” said Lu Fangzhou, Jiading’s Party secretary.

“We will promote the distinctive traditional Chinese medicine culture of Jiading, build a modern and international traditional Chinese medicine industry base, and allow more achievements in traditional Chinese medicine to benefit the public.”

Established in 1954, the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is a city-level comprehensive hospital integrating medical treatment, education, and scientific research, with more than 70 TCM experts.

The Jiading branch is poised to bolster its service capabilities, with the goal of having all beds, consultation rooms, and treatment rooms fully operational by year-end.

It will offer top-tier TCM services to residents in Jiading, Shanghai’s northwest, and the broader Yangtze River Delta region, ensuring quality healthcare access.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
