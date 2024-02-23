Dewu completes construction of Super Quality Assurance Center

The Super Quality Assurance Center will provide inspection and authentication services for products ordered on the Dewu app, ensuring quality sales.

The Super Quality Assurance Center of the Dewu app completed construction in Malu Town, Jiading District, on January 27.

Dewu is a major e-commerce platform targeting Chinese Millennials and Gen-Z. The nearly 120,000-square-meter operation center will provide inspection and authentication services for products ordered on the Dewu app, ensuring quality sales.

The project was honored with LEED Gold certification, the premier award in the green building industry.

Adopting the concept of a smart factory, the quality assurance center will establish a digital warehousing operation management system and an automated supply chain scheduling system. It will also be equipped with an independently developed warehouse information management system, as well as advanced TMS supply chain operation management, AQAE operating and AIoT p80 automatic photography systems.

These technologies will facilitate accurate verification and quality inspection of products.