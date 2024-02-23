Faurecia opens hydrogen headquarters in Anting Town

Faurecia (Shanghai) Hydrogen Solutions Holding Co Ltd recently opened in Anting Town, Jiading District.

Faurecia (Shanghai) Hydrogen Investment Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the world’s 7th-largest automotive technology supplier FORVIA, held its opening ceremony recently in Anting Town, Jiading District.

The company’s operation marks a significant step for FORVIA in expanding its hydrogen energy business in China.

FORVIA’s businesses cover six sectors, namely seating, interiors, electronics, clean mobility, lighting, and lifecycle solutions, all of which hold leading positions globally. In recent years, hydrogen energy has become the core business of FORVIA’s carbon neutrality strategy.

Faurecia (Shanghai), serving as the regional headquarters of FORVIA’s hydrogen business, focuses on the investment and production of onboard automotive hydrogen storage systems and hydrogen energy storage systems.