Procedure for extending visas for expatriates

Foreigners seeking visa extensions should visit local exit-entry authorities seven days before the visa expires with supporting documents explaining the reasons for the extension.
China generally issues visas to foreigners that allow them to stay in the country for no more than 180 days.

Foreigners with visas may be given an extension of stay if their original purpose of admission has not been fulfilled or for other justifiable reasons.

Those wanting to extend their visa should apply to the exit-entry authorities seven days before the visa's expiration date. They must also offer supporting documents detailing the reason for the extension.

If the reasons for the extension are legitimate and adequate, it will be granted. If not, they have to leave before the expiration of the visa.

The cumulative visa stay extension cannot exceed the initial visa duration.

The following documents are needed for visa extensions:

Valid passport or international travel documentation.

Foreigner visa application forms and one recent 2-inch color photo with a white background.

Application-related supporting documents.

Any additional procedures or paperwork must be completed and submitted.

Visa extensions require different documentation depending on the visa type.

For specific details, please refer to the "Guidelines for approval services for extension, re-issuance, and replacement of foreigner visas" on the National Immigration Administration's official website (https://www.nia.gov.cn).

The "Service Institutions" section also includes office addresses and contact information for the exit-entry administration authority of public security organs in various regions.

You can also request additional assistance through the 12367 service platform.

