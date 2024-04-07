News / Metro

Risk prediction scoring aids treatment of patients

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0
After a 10-year research program, local medical experts have found that bone grafting treatment on young and middle-aged patients with osteonecrosis is effective and beneficial.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0

After a 10-year research program, local medical experts have found that bone grafting treatment on young and middle-aged patients with osteonecrosis is effective and beneficial.

Osteonecrosis is blood flow to part of a bone is disrupted, resulting in death of bone tissue and leading to the bone's breakdown and the joint's collapse.

It can happen to any bone, but often develops in the ends of long bones, such as the thigh bone and upper arm bone. It is a common complicated disease in orthopedics.

The main treatment for osteonecrosis of femoral head is hip replacement.

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, the home of the National Center for Orthopedics, has been devoted in the research and practice on the issue. It has received a series of clinical achievements on evaluation, surgery and rehabilitation on hip-preserving treatment, according to Dr Zhang Changqing, director of the national center.

"The thigh is the longest bone in the body and is the support to standing, walking and mobility, so the head of femur is the joint easily hurt," Zhang said.

"Osteonecrosis of the femoral head mainly happens among people between 20 and 50 years old. For many young patients, their bones are still growing. It is better to preserve their femoral head and regain its proper function."

Risk prediction scoring aids treatment of patients
Ti Gong

The study was published by world-leading journal Cell Press' iScience.

His team has used biological reconstruction in the past 20 years for hip-preservation treatment by using the patient's own fibula to repair the damaged femoral head.

So far, the team has carried out nearly 5,000 such bone grafting surgeries, becoming one of the largest hip-preserving centers in the world.

However, the identification and differentiation of appropriate indications of hip preserving with bone grafting therapy remains a challenge in the clinical practice.

Zhang's team conducted a cohort study on the therapy to evaluate hip survival rates, and to establish a risk scoring derived from potential risk factors for hip preservation.

Experts followed 854 hip-preserving cases the team has treated between mid 2001 and 2010 to study patients' outcomes.

They have established a model with eight variables being identified to form the world's first comprehensive risk scoring and hip-preserving evaluation and outcome forecast system. A total of 77.2 percent of the patients have their hips preserved after the surgery.

"This risk score outperforms conventional methods in forecasting hip preservation," he said.

"Bone grafting shows sustained benefits in treating the osteonecrosis of the femoral head when applied under the right indications. Furthermore, the risk scoring proves valuable as a decision-making tool, providing scientific guidance on hip-preserving treatment in the future."

The research "Development of a risk-predicting score for hip preservation with bone grafting therapy for osteonecrosis" was published by world-leading journal Cell Press' iScience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     