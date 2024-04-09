Shanghai, Let's Meet! the catchcry as city releases events guide

Shanghai, Let's Meet! is the catchcry this year as the city extends a sincere and warm invitation to the world on Tuesday with the release of "The Events Guide (2024)," which lists 70 world-class top cultural, sports, tourism, business, and exhibition activities, encouraging people around the globe to experience Shanghai's rhythmic beat and unique charm.

An array of activities will roll out across the city this year and the bilingual guide features 70 of hundreds.

"This is Shanghai ! It's a city for all seasons. You are most welcome to visit Shanghai!" said Cheng Meihong, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, during the release ceremony for the guide to having fun in the city.