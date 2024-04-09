﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai, Let's Meet! the catchcry as city releases events guide

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
'The Events Guide (2024)' lists 70 world-class cultural, sports, tourism, business, and exhibition activities, inviting global visitors to experience Shanghai's unique charm.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0

Shanghai, Let's Meet! is the catchcry this year as the city extends a sincere and warm invitation to the world on Tuesday with the release of "The Events Guide (2024)," which lists 70 world-class top cultural, sports, tourism, business, and exhibition activities, encouraging people around the globe to experience Shanghai's rhythmic beat and unique charm.

An array of activities will roll out across the city this year and the bilingual guide features 70 of hundreds.

"This is Shanghai ! It's a city for all seasons. You are most welcome to visit Shanghai!" said Cheng Meihong, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, during the release ceremony for the guide to having fun in the city.

Shanghai, Let's Meet! the catchcry as city releases events guide
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     