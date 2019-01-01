Catching a flight? Listen to some music first

Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra put up a contemporary concert at Pudong International Airport before taking a flight, allowing travellers feel the artistic atmosphere of Shanghai.

Before leaving Shanghai to Xi'an on Sunday morning, Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra put up a temporary concert at Pudong International Airport, which was a nice surprise for international tourists.

The orchestra was on a trip to the Shaanxi Province capital for a performance scheduled for the Labor Day holiday. After communicating with the airport, the orchestra put up a concert at the airport's Terminal 2 on Sunday morning.

Ti Gong

During the 30-minute show, they performed both national and international popular pieces like Grieg's "Peer Gynt Suite," "The Nutcracker" excerpt "Waltz of the Flowers," and the movie theme song "The Magnificent Seven."



Under the applause of the audience, the orchestra performed an additional symphony version of "The Bund," a signature song of the city.

According to orchestra leader Gao Shanfeng, the musicians intended to shorten the distance between symphony music and the general public by staging concerts at "surprising" locations.

Ti Gong

"Pudong International Airport serves as a bridge connecting Shanghai and the world, seeing a large number of Chinese and foreign passengers every day," said Gao. "The orchestra specially selected Western classics and outstanding Chinese symphony works, aiming to show the diversity and inclusiveness of symphony, and allow these tourists to feel the cultural charm and artistic atmosphere of Shanghai during their short stay."

Gao said the musicians also planned to perform music pieces for passengers sharing the same Juneyao Airline fight with them on the way to Xi'an.