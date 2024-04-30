CNS leads the Shanghai Int'l Community Info Alliance

Great news for expats in Shanghai:

Today marks the launch of the Shanghai International Community Info-Services Alliance, introduced by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipal Government in collaboration with City News Service (CNS). This initiative, managed by Shanghai Daily, serves as a robust media platform for the city's English-speaking residents.

The alliance is dedicated to strengthening the ties between Shanghai's international communities and city of Shanghai, in order to boost the city's reputation as an influential modern metropolis on the global stage.

Shanghai leads the nation as the city with the highest number of foreign residents. Among the inaugural members of the alliance are nine townships, each boasting vibrant international communities: Huamu Subdistrict, Jinqiao Town, Zhangjiang Town, and Sanlin Town in Pudong New Area; Hongqiao Subdistrict in Changning District; Yichuan Road Subdistrict in Putuo District; Huacao Town and Hongqiao Town in Minhang District; and Xujing Town in Qingpu District. Aggregated data from these sub-districts, show that these areas host an estimated 95,000 foreign nationals, highlighting Shanghai's global appeal.

Enhanced Services and More Effective Communication:

With the launch of this new alliance, CNS will collaborate with Shanghai's diverse international communities to boost the city's capabilities in foreign services. A key focus will be enhancing systems for timely and effective communication between city bureaus and expat communities. Additionally, CNS will establish research feedback loops that gather feedback and ideas from the city's foreign residents. This input will be shared upward to help the city refine and tailor its initiatives, ensuring they better meet the needs of foreign residents and visitors.

Engaging Offline Community Events:

CNS is also tasked with organizing a broad range of events designed to build community spirit among foreign residents and foster deeper connections between expats and local districts. A few examples of offline events include cultural celebrations, family-friendly activities, business forums, and industry seminars, with many other experiences planned (and, CNS is even open to activity ideas!

Deepening Integration into Shanghai's Community Tapestry:

The alliance is committed to facilitating a more comprehensive and profound integration of foreign nationals into the fabric of Shanghai's communities.

Established on November 8, 2022, CNS is part of a large initiative on the part of Shanghai's government to help expats:

Learn how to live in the city (and thrive) Know what to do in the city (to experience it to the fullest) Have official, and up-to-date information on – breaking news, policy updates impacting expats, and new government assistance programs. Tell great stories and showcase the amazing people that make Shanghai a trendsetting, innovative, and exciting international city.

Fast forward to December 2 of last year, City News Service unveiled its first official offline presence within the Huacao International Community Center. More than just a new initiative, CNS's official presence within the HICC emerged as Shanghai's first-ever offline connection to the foreign community, creating a connection between the pulse of the city's international ambitions and the expats helping to drive them. With a mix of authoritative advice and hands-on cultural sessions – from fun Chinese cooking classes to experiencing traditional Chinese tea ceremonies like a local – CNS hasn't just opened doors; the platform has been crafting a cornerstone for what CNS proudly refers to as the "international future city." The idea of an "international future city" is an ideal place that aligns with everyone's vision of beauty and encompasses people's hopes and expectations for a "better city" and a "better future."

A recent example of this is the "CNS Loyalty Program: Your Voice Matters" roundtable event, organized by CNS. At the event, many expats shared their ideas and suggestions on how their district can better serve them through a series of questions, answers, and free-feedback sessions. Having gleaned many useful insights, Huacao Town is now sharing this feedback with other sub-districts that have significant foreign resident populations.