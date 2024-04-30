﻿
News / Metro

Fengxian shopping carnival focuses on cosmetics and time-honored brands

The Double Five Shopping Festival in the South Shanghai district aims to solidify its reputation as a shopping hub and highlight the area's home-grown brands and products.
Ti Gong

Domestic cosmetics brands and products are highlighted at Fengxian's Double Five Shopping Festival.

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District launched its annual Double Five Shopping Festival on Tuesday focusing on cosmetics and local time-honored brands.

The carnival to run through June aims to solidify Fengxian's reputation as South Shanghai's shopping hub, the district government said.

As a highlight, a "Beauty of National Trend" domestic makeup and cosmetics salon was launched, which aims to build a cooperative brand matrix within the Oriental Beauty Valley.

The festival will highlight local brands by launching innovative consumption services, such as a Fengxian fashion products map.

The initiative will enable multi-channel product showcases both online and offline to broaden the influence of local brands.

The festival will also include tourism and sports events such as the 2024 Hangzhou Bay Tourism and Culture Festival and the Green Run China National Health Competition, all designed to enrich consumer experience.

Focusing strategically on enhancing neighborhood living with initiatives such as "15-minute convenient living circles," the festival will host family-oriented and pet-friendly activities.

These events are aimed at promoting a mix of products and services that cater to the modern lifestyles of families and pet owners, the district government said.

Ti Gong

The main site of the festival at Bailian Nanqiao Shopping Center in Fengxian.

Fengxian
