Minhang shopping festival kicks off with new mall

  21:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
The new Reeb Mall is part of a project to transform the former site of a beer factory and its opening marks the start of the district's May Day Holiday extravaganza for consumers.
Ti Gong

The annual shopping festival kicked off in Minhang District on Tuesday.

Shanghai's suburban Minhang District started its fifth Double Five Shopping Festival on Tuesday by launching a shopping mall.

The Reeb Mall, at Lane 379 South Hongmei Road, is part of a renovation program that is turning the former site of the Shanghai Reeb Beer factory and nearby industrial buildings into a complex featuring office buildings, commercial blocks, residences for leasing, a headquarters cluster, a creative industrial zone and a park.

Discounts are available to celebrate the launch of the shopping mall and the festival, including on car brands such as BYD, Xpeng, Lexus and Jeep.

There will also be band performances, children's plays, a pets' carnival and open-air cinema during the May Day holiday.

The Reeb Mall was opened on Tuesday.

Seven recommended routes were released for people wanting to explore the district. One is for shoppers, stringing local shopping destinations such as Longfor Paradise Walk, TheHub and Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center, also known as Hongqiao Pinhui.

More events will roll out in the next two months, including an international coffee festival, a Silk Road e-commerce festival and an auto shopping festival.

The gross merchandise sales in Minhang reached 743 billion yuan last year, a 3.1 percent increase year on year, according to the district government.

Shoppers at a stall in front of the mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
