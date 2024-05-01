Theater performances raise curtains at Changning coffee festival

The annual Changning District Coffee Culture Festival began at the historical Columbia Circle on Tuesday, featuring a lineup of plays alongside its other offerings.

The annual Changning District Coffee Culture Festival began at the historical Columbia Circle on Tuesday, featuring a lineup of coffee-centric plays and a blend of culture and entertainment throughout the Labor Day holiday.

It includes a coffee theater festival, staged at historical venues at the circle such as Sunke Villa and the Navy Club, as well as specialty coffee shops within the area. Four notable plays will be featured.

Among them, the French play "Memoirs" and the American play "Billboard" are set to enhance the unique atmosphere of these time-honored settings with the plays' intriguing narratives.

"Memoirs" offers an immersive experience at the Sunke Villa, allowing audiences to delve into a tale of romantic intrigue in a setting that enhances the drama's thematic richness.

The villa was built in 1931 by renowned architect Laszlo Hudec (1893-1958) and belonged to Dr Sun Yat-sen's son Sun Ke.

"Billboard" will play at a store of the time-honored Forever bicycle that also serves as a café and social hub, providing a creative fusion of drama and commerce.

The festival not only highlights the artistic allure of the plays but also capitalizes on the charm of Columbia Circle's historic architecture, transforming these sites into theatrical venues that offer visitors a distinctive cultural experience during the five-day holiday, the Changning government said.

Additionally, the Navy Club is hosting a light-hearted "Easy Comedy Festival" during the holiday period, featuring more than 50 comedians and comedic performances, catering to all preferences from stand-up to sketch comedy.

The festival is set to run until the Dragon Boat Festival, with the goal of providing both locals and tourists a multifaceted holiday experience that includes premium coffee, engaging marketplace activities, and exceptional theatrical performances, according to the district's culture and tourism authority.

The Columbia Circle has expanded with the opening of its Phase II space, introducing two new marketplaces during the Labor Day holiday.

Phase II features five new buildings covering nearly 24,000 square meters. The first building, already accessible to the public along with Camphor Plaza, houses well-known companies.

The remaining four buildings are expected to debut in the second quarter of this year. These structures continue the Bauhaus style of the first phase, incorporating historical elements into their minimalist designs.

Additional entrances will open on Anxi Road, Yan'an Road W., Niuqiaobang Road and Panyu Road, making the Columbia Circle more accessible.