New alliance set to enrich Jing'an residents' lives

"Beautiful Jing'an, Successful Business" aims to help businesses strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and deepen their engagement in creating a more livable place.
Reading salons, charity fairs, exhibitions and performances ... a variety of activities to enrich people's cultural lives are in the works with a newly-launched alliance in Jing'an District.

The "Beautiful Jing'an, Successful Business" alliance was set up yesterday for local businesses to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, as well as to deepen their engagement in the district's efforts to create a better business environment and more livable place.

The alliance has 289 members, including companies, institutes and hospitals.

Eight were assigned as leading members, including Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group, Shanghai Jiubai Group and Shanghai Lei Yun Shang West.

The alliance was founded under the guidance of the Office of Jing'an for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, and the New Era Civilization Practice Center Office of Jing'an.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
