Deposit-free wheelchair service for Ruijin patients

Ruijin Hospital's outpatient and emergency departments now offer completely free wheelchairs – even without the need to pay a deposit – making it the first hospital in the city to do so.

Patients or family members can scan the QR code on the wheelchair in case they need one. Volunteers will assist and guide patients, particularly the elderly and those from overseas countries who may be unfamiliar with the process, hospital officials said on Monday, noting young doctors can assist expatriates.

Ti Gong

The new initiative was launched in response to an online recommendation from a resident who had accompanied her elderly parents to the hospital for medical care who encountered difficulties in getting a wheelchair.

Previously, people should pay a deposit for the use of a wheelchair with smartphone at Ruijin, and in some other hospitals, there will be renting fees if the services are run by business entities.

"I never thought that my suggestion would receive such a quick response and that wheelchairs would be made available to patients for free," said the resident, surnamed Zhu.

Ning Guang, president of Rujin Hospital, expressed gratitude for the suggestion and welcomed more feedback from patients and their families.