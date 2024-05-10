TCM and Western medicine integrated into smart hospital

A local hospital's smart project includes 24-hour online medical consultations on smartphones, digital consultation, TCM diagnosis and prescription, and robots assisting medics in distributing items and disinfecting surgery rooms.

This is an initiative by Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, which aims to transform itself into an intelligent hospital that will incorporate both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to improve clinical practice, patient experience, health care, and hospital management.

It will also upgrade its facilities to include more sophisticated designs and hardware in both online and offline applications, hospital officials announced on Friday.

"The hospital will prioritize smart medicine, smart service, and smart management. We hope to become a model for smart Western and TCM hospitals by integrating intelligent hospital construction, digital health records, and data sharing systems in the Pudong New Area," said Dr Yu Baoqing, president of the hospital, Pudong's only city-level TCM and Western medicine integrated facility.

The hospital stated that it intends to use digital measures to modernize TCM and create new application scenarios for TCM services. With the help of artificial technology and big data, TCM-based constitution judgment, disease prevention, chronic disease control, and self-health management can have a greater impact, officials said.