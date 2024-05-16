Fengxian seeks to boost countryside tourism with new initiatives

Shanghai's Fengxian District launched a new campaign on Thursday to promote cultural, tourism and nightlife consumption in the city's outskirt.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Fengxian District initiated a new campaign on Thursday to promote cultural, tourism and nightlife consumption in the city's outskirts while supporting China's rural revitalization campaign.

The event, titled "A Journey of Encounter," was held at Fengxian Museum, marking a fresh wave of activities in the local tourism market ahead of China Tourism Day on May 19.

At the event, Fengxian introduced a new batch of measures to boost tourism and rural revitalization. Key actions include enhancing festival activities, diversifying tourism products, promoting night tours and expanding eating and accommodation options.

These initiatives aim to invigorate the market and leverage cultural tourism to drive economic growth, said Wang Chun, the deputy director of Fengxian.

Fengxian will focus on developing its night economy by establishing night-time economic hubs around its popular malls.

The district will also create night-life zones centered on Baolong business district and Fengpu leisure street, along with night-time leisure areas around the Shanghai Fish, or Jinhai Lake.

Ti Gong

Scenic spots are also encouraged to offer night tours, and public libraries, museums, and community cultural centers will extend their opening hours.

The district's new measures also support the development of rural tourism. Fengxian will provide one-time subsidies of 200,000 yuan (US$27,675) for four-star bed-and-breakfast homestay establishments and 300,000 yuan for five-star establishments certified after November 9, 2023.

From January to April this year, Fengxian's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 20.75 billion yuan, a 7.5 percent increase year-on-year, ranking first in Shanghai.

To continue this momentum, Fengxian aims to create high-quality tourism products to meet diverse consumer needs, fostering new tourism hotspots and upgrading its tourism offerings, Wang said.

Twelve projects, including Jianghai Village Peach Blossom Island and the Fanghua Liyao rural leisure complex, were signed with the district government to attract and serve tourists.

A tourism mini-program and tourism passport for Fengxian was also launched, starting the 2024 Fengxian tourism caravan market activities across the district.

The Fengxian tourism passport provides details on 18 cultural and tourism locations, including Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park, Bihaijinsha Beach and the Urban Vegetable Garden.

It also offers discount coupons for attractions, dining and accommodation, providing a comprehensive guide for travelers.