Tech and art merge to energize shopping festival on Nanjing Rd

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-05-17       0
A shopping promotion campaign launched at Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday features shopping coupons and an exhibition of Macau's own "whatelephant."
Ti Gong

The exhibition showcases Macau's world heritage landmarks to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to China.

A shopping promotion was launched at Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday, featuring coupons and an exhibition of Macau's local intellectual property "whatelephant."

The exhibition showcases Macau's world heritage landmarks through innovative artworks to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to China.

The opening event featured artists creating pieces inspired by Shanghai's Nanjing Road. The artwork will be displayed during a national tour and at the upcoming "whatelephant Art Space Exhibition" in Macau.

The organizers also introduced an AI-powered augmented reality game. Participants can capture virtual butterflies via the "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall" WeChat mini-program to earn coupons from local merchants and enter a prize draw.

Major malls along the road, including Shimao Festival City, Shanghai New World and Daimaru New World Department Store, will release over 50,000 coupons to boost foot traffic and consumption.

Ti Gong

Customers play an AI-powered augmented reality game to win shopping coupons.

The event also highlighted cultural connections between Shanghai and Macau through collaborations with time-honored brands and included charitable initiatives supporting orphanages and animal shelters.

"Whatelephant," inspired by the migration of Asian elephants in Yunnan, played a central role in the event, symbolizing Macau's rich history and cultural heritage. The initiative aims to showcase Macau's artistic innovations and foster cultural exchanges.

The event aims to not only enrich the cultural lives of residents and tourists but also strengthen cultural and commercial ties between Shanghai and Macau, according to the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall Investment Development Company.

By integrating technology and art, the event showcased the modern appeal and potential of brick-and-mortar businesses, enhancing the "Double Five Shopping Festival" with new vibrancy, the company said.

Ti Gong

Children pose with Macau's popular "whatelephant."

