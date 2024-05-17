Public awareness of hypertension urged as many do not know are sufferers

Over 31 percent of local adults are believed to have hypertension, with more than half of them unaware of their disease, local authorities said on Friday, World Hypertension Day.

Over 31 percent of local adults are believed to have hypertension, with more than half of them unaware of their disease, and over three-quarters fail to keep their blood pressure under control, local authorities said on Friday, which was World Hypertension Day.

There are estimated to be 245 million people with hypertension in China, including 10 percent of young people between 18 and 34 years old.

Hypertension is linked to multiple causes such as work pressure, lifestyle and genetics. Public awareness on the rise of hypertension among young people and the poor control rate needs to be increased, experts said.

Hypertension is one of the most common chronic diseases and is an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease, the top killer of Chinese.

By correctly controlling blood pressure, the risk of strokes can be reduced by 40 to 50 percent, as well as 15 to 30 percent for myocardial infractions and 50 percent for heart failure.

"A disease prevention system to delay and even reverse the development of cardiovascular disease by timely screenings, early intervention, and public education are extremely important for those with early stage cardiovascular and organ injuries, especially among the young and middle-aged population," said Dr Zhang Yi from Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital. The hospital has developed cardiovascular screening to give people a comprehensive check and evaluation on their heart, arteries, and kidneys, and provide targeted guidance and treatment to reduce the risk of serious negative events.

"We suggest people with problems such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as people with poor health aged 40 and older receive the screening," said Zhang, whose team is dedicated to the clinical practice and education on cardiovascular disease prevention and control among local residents.

The Shanghai Health Commission praised such programs and encouraged more medical practitioners to utilize creative methods to boost health education.

"We have introduced a series of rules and policies to encourage medical facilities and professionals to be involved in health education by including health promotion into the professional assessment and senior academic promotion systems, and launched various awards and prizes," said Wen Daxiang, director of the Shanghai Health Commission. The commission on Thursday honored 190 excellent educational works, and medical professionals in health promotion.

"Shanghai has established a city-level and 16 district-level health promotion centers. All the 37 top hospitals and some 400 public medical facilities have established health promotion commissions to lead and boost health education. Special funds and platforms have been built to support such moves," Wen said. "We specially encourage young medical professionals to take part and create platforms for them. A batch of young doctors, including expatriate doctors in local hospitals, have become very popular with the public by promoting health knowledge through fun, interesting, and fashionable ways."