Relax and have fun with a visit to Jing'an Temple Square

Ding Yining / SHINE

Enticing red apples, snacks and exquisite handicrafts… shoppers who visit the Jing'an Temple area and downtown Nangjing Road W. can find all sorts of interesting stuff at the outdoor market.

The Relaxation Life Festival is running from Friday to next Sunday to feature a pop-up bazaar and a wide range of leisure activities.

The pop-up booths feature over 40 fresh food brands, beverage vendors and retailers such as Aldi, Yakult, Bosch, Nongfu Spring and Bosideng.

Visitors can taste the latest Dazzle apple, a new introduction from New Zealand, along with fresh fruit including blueberries and lychees.

Free beverages including coconut water, soda water and grapefruit and yuzu drinks are also available at the bazaar.

You can post your beautiful pictures and join lucky draws to win protein drinks, nutritional supplements, cereals and more.

Event info:

Date: May 17-26, 11am-9pm daily



Admission: free

Venue: Jing'an Temple Square (next to Jing'an Park) 静安寺广场 (静安公园旁)

Address: No 1661, Nanjing Road W. 南京西路1661号