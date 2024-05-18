'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 11: The Future Of The Champion Village

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 11 "The Future Of The Champion Village" describes the beautiful vision of a charming new countryside.

Haishen Village in Huinan Town, Pudong New Area, is the hometown of China's Olympic cycling champion Zhong Tianshi and a demonstration village for rural revitalization in Shanghai. As it produced an Olympic champion, it is also known as "Champion Village."

Over the years, Haishen Village has continuously developed and, by the end of 2023, successfully became Pudong's first rural 3A-level scenic spot, aligning with Zhong's championship journey. Today, cycling has become a beautiful hallmark of Haishen Village.