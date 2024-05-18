Baoshan bazaar raises awareness of disabled

A slew of activities on the riverfront of Baoshan District over the weekend are entertaining residents.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

At Baoshan Binjiang Park, there is guide dog interaction as well as lifestyle bazaar.

Paintings by children with autism are on display, and the bazaar also evokes people's childhood memories with sugar painting and paper-cuts.

An orange van is also featured, serving coffee and serving as a platform for the adoption of stray cats from the city's "stray cat island."

"Stray cat island" is a temporary home of stray cats waiting to be adopted.

The city has launched a program to promote scientific feeding, as well as disease control and prevention of stray cats using such vans.

The vehicle also serves as a training base for hearing and speech-impaired baristas.







There is also environmental protection art experience area, and "trees" made of waste coffee capsules to raise public awareness of green and low-carbon lifestyles.

Camping sites and charity bazaars have been set up, featuring various elements like eco-protection, food and music.

The activities aim to promote civilized behavior among the public and raise awareness of caring for the disabled on the 34th National Disability Day in China.

The use of science and technology in assisting the lives of the disabled were also showcased.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The "Star Supermarket" program launched in the district last year will be expanded with branches established in 12 subdistricts and towns this year, the district's civilization office and disabled persons' federation announced.

Under the program, paintings by children with autism are displayed at the district's civilization practice center and relevant cultural and creative products are launched and sold to help their families.

At the same time, several residents were appointed as the first group of "promotion stars" who will promote civilized tourism behavior, as Sunday marks the annual China Tourism Day.

Such activities will be held every quarter in the district, creating a cruise culture belt along the Huangpu River that features the harmonious co-existence of humans and wildlife, and nature, officials said.