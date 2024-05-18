'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 12: A bunch of 'Bukaopu' people

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 12 "A bunch of 'Bukaopu' people" tells the inspiring stories of people with disabilities striving to succeed with the support of society.

The "Bukaopu" band from Jinshan District is composed of a group of blind music enthusiasts. With their resilience and refusal to succumb to fate, they have played the strongest notes of life.

Recently, their story, reflecting the pursuit of musical dreams by visually impaired youths, was made into an inspirational film and had a special screening at the band members' alma mater, the Shanghai School for the Blind.