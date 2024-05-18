﻿
News / Metro

'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 12: A bunch of 'Bukaopu' people

SHINE
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0
The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.
SHINE
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 12 "A bunch of 'Bukaopu' people" tells the inspiring stories of people with disabilities striving to succeed with the support of society.

The "Bukaopu" band from Jinshan District is composed of a group of blind music enthusiasts. With their resilience and refusal to succumb to fate, they have played the strongest notes of life.

Recently, their story, reflecting the pursuit of musical dreams by visually impaired youths, was made into an inspirational film and had a special screening at the band members' alma mater, the Shanghai School for the Blind.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     