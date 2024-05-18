Tech support gives Olympic Qualifier Series a head start

Shanghai company SMT has launched a new broadcast platform to provide technical support for the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai.

The Olympic Qualifier Series is in full swing in Shanghai.

While spectators enjoy the exciting games at Urban Park, a Shanghai company has provided technical support to ensure that sports fans who are not present can also follow the progress of the competition smoothly through broadcasting.

Ti Gong

Shanghai-based SMT (Shanghai Media Tech) is no stranger to the world's major sports events, having provided technical support for the Beijing Olympic Games, Beijing Winter Games, and PyeongChang Winter Games.

During the OQS, SMT is responsible for the production and broadcasting of international public signals for the event, launching the new "Cube" broadcast platform.

"Cube" physically shrinks the broadcast carrier, but provides stronger and more comprehensive functions. The system can quickly allocate required resources and individual equipment according to actual needs, improving work efficiency.

Ma Yue / SHINE

As the world's only non-EU technical service provider for the Olympics, SMT will also serve at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the sports of gymnastics, basketball, table tennis, archery and marathon.

Apart from signal work, SMT also designed and constructed the Main Press Center in the Urban Park for the OQS Shanghai, and took charge of the operation and maintenance of the center's technical systems.