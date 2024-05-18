﻿
News / Metro

Tech support gives Olympic Qualifier Series a head start

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:40 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0
Shanghai company SMT has launched a new broadcast platform to provide technical support for the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:40 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0

The Olympic Qualifier Series is in full swing in Shanghai.

While spectators enjoy the exciting games at Urban Park, a Shanghai company has provided technical support to ensure that sports fans who are not present can also follow the progress of the competition smoothly through broadcasting.

Tech support gives Olympic Qualifier Series a head start
Ti Gong

SMT's broadcast base at Urban Park.

Shanghai-based SMT (Shanghai Media Tech) is no stranger to the world's major sports events, having provided technical support for the Beijing Olympic Games, Beijing Winter Games, and PyeongChang Winter Games.

During the OQS, SMT is responsible for the production and broadcasting of international public signals for the event, launching the new "Cube" broadcast platform.

"Cube" physically shrinks the broadcast carrier, but provides stronger and more comprehensive functions. The system can quickly allocate required resources and individual equipment according to actual needs, improving work efficiency.

Tech support gives Olympic Qualifier Series a head start
Ma Yue / SHINE

SMT also designed and constructed the Main Press Center for the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai.

As the world's only non-EU technical service provider for the Olympics, SMT will also serve at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the sports of gymnastics, basketball, table tennis, archery and marathon.

Apart from signal work, SMT also designed and constructed the Main Press Center in the Urban Park for the OQS Shanghai, and took charge of the operation and maintenance of the center's technical systems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     