Schools perform as athletes compete for Paris places

When athletes were competing in the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai, two schools in the city staged shows and performances to cheer on the competitors and spectators, as well as those who tried out the sports at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park.

Donghua University entertained the audience with a show combining fashion, environmental protection and sports.

The "Unfettered Fashion Show" was one of four live shows by the university, featuring colorful lights, more than 80 sets of stunning clothes, and vibrant sports.

During the event, students rode BMX bikes retrofitted with used parts and "toured around China" by skateboard or on foot. The show also told stories about a father passing down his passion for breakdancing to his son and about a couple and their students dedicated to rock climbing.

Donghua University entertained the audience with a show combining fashion, environmental protection and sports. Dong Jun / SHINE





Zhang Hui, a climbing coach at Donghua, and his wife, climbing world champion Li Chunhua have been promoting the sport in China. The university is also a training base for China's national climbing team and the Shanghai team. It had hosted the first World University Sport Climbing Championship in 2016.

Donghua student Deng Lijuan has secured a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Meanwhile, a band from the Shanghai American School also performed in a concert.