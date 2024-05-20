Innovation highlighted at science festival opening

Ceremony sees 13 members inducted into the GOI project, an initiative launched in 2021 to encourage industrial leaders with businesses in Pudong to build open innovation platforms.

Thirteen new members have been inducted into Pudong's GOI innovative project.

GOI, short for Group Open Innovation, was launched in 2021 to encourage industrial leaders with businesses in Pudong to build open innovation platforms and enrich the local innovative ecosystem.

The new members, who cover healthcare, information technology, new energy and new materials, were present at the opening ceremony of 2024 Pudong Science Festival held on Monday, bringing the total number to over 100.

They include Saint-Gobain, ACWA Power, Tellgen and Momentive.

The opening ceremony also witnessed the signing of five innovative projects with local leading incubators, which will help industrialize and commercialize innovative results.

This year's festival will last to May 31, with thousands of events on offer.