Shanghai reports rising cases of dengue fever

Shanghai has reported 21 cases of dengue fever this year, leading health authorities to launch an anti-mosquito campaign.

According to officials at the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai has reported 21 instances of dengue fever this year. During the same period as last year, there was only one incident. The majority of imported cases are from Southeast Asia.

"There have been 206 cases nationwide, compared with only 20–30 cases at the same time last year," said Chen Jian, director of the Shanghai CDC's infectious disease prevention and control institute. "Most are imported cases, while domestic cases are mainly in Guangdong and Yunnan provinces."

Dengue fever epidemics are occurring worldwide, particularly in southeast Asian countries and South American countries such as Brazil.



Dengue fever is a viral infection that spreads to humans through infected mosquitoes. Mosquito control is therefore critical for dengue prevention and management.

The majority of dengue patients will not have any symptoms. However, for those who do, the most common symptoms include a high temperature, headache, body aches, nausea and rashes.

Most people will recover within one to two weeks. Some patients get severe dengue fever and require hospitalization. Dengue fever is potentially lethal in extreme cases.

Shanghai faces a difficult task in dengue fever control, and public awareness is key to containing it, local health officials said on Monday when they announced an anti-mosquito campaign.

The density of mosquitoes in April is slightly lower than it was the previous year.

"The anti-mosquito task involves not only CDC staff and professional worm-control professionals, but also individual residents. We have started public education in communities," stated Wang Tong of the Shanghai Health Commission.

"Health education is a valuable strategy for preventing and controlling infectious diseases. Taking proper precautions against dengue fever, going to the doctor if you experience suspicious symptoms, and disclosing your travel history are all critical for early detection and treatment."