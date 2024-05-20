Research reveals pros and cons of reducing blood pressure in stroke patients

Shanghai East Hospital teamed up with 55 hospitals over eight years to carry out research covering some 2,400 patients and recommend effective treatment for different strokes.

Reducing blood pressure within two hours of a hemorrhagic stroke can reduce 25 percent of risk of disability and death. However, this negatively affects those suffering an ischemic stroke, according to a research led by Shanghai East Hospital.

The research for the first time gives an answer to the long-time question of how to treat acute strokes before a distinction can be made between ischemic and hemorrhagic types. Whether very early blood-pressure control in the ambulance improves outcomes among patients with undifferentiated acute strokes are uncertain.

The research used evidence-based methods to tell whether blood-pressure reduction should be done in the early stages of a stroke and what type of patients can benefit from the therapy.

Previously, there was no guideline or explanation and it was up to the ambulance doctor or emergency doctor to decide whether to reduce blood pressure or not based on their own experience and knowledge, said Dr Li Gang, a chief expert in the research.

Shanghai East Hospital spent eight years teaming up with 55 hospitals in six provinces and municipalities to carry out research covering some 2,400 patients and following their treatment and prognosis.

In order to streamline the research, experts offered training to ambulance doctors to help increase their ability in identifying stroke patients.

"Thanks to the program, the identification rate of strokes in ambulances increased from 24 percent to 93 percent. It brings more precious opportunities for effective treatment. For stroke patients, time means brain. The earlier the effective treatment the better chance for patients' survival and recovery," Li said.

"This research can clearly guide the early treatment on patients and clarified the importance of classification of patients with ischemic or hemorrhagic strokes. If unable to identify the types, it is better not to reduce blood pressure. With the discovery of our research, we are strongly urging perfecting the prehospital treatment process and the development of simple, portable and economic devices for stroke-type diagnosis," Li said.

He added that CT is currently the major device to identify the type of stroke and there is movable CT. But the high cost of a CT machine can't be widely promoted on ambulances in China.

The research – "Intensive Ambulance-Delivered Blood-Pressure Reduction in Hyperacute Stroke" – was published in world-leading The New England Journal of Medicine.