Romance in Lujiazui as young people celebrate 'I Love You' day

Li Qian
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
Singles gather at Meiyuan Park, known for its classical beauty, dressed in traditional attire to take part in an event as part of the first Lujiazui Good Life Carnival.
Li Qian
Ti Gong

An art installation of red roses.

A romantic garden party was been held in a classical garden in Pudong's bustling Lujiazui area to celebrate "I Love You" day.

May 20, or 520, has emerged as a romantic occasion in China as it is a homophone of "I love you" in Chinese.

Yesterday, a group of young singles gathered at Meiyuan Park, which is known for its classical beauty and sea of plum blossoms, to make friends and find love.

Dressed in hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire), they walked through the park's cobblestone alleys and pavilions and enjoyed traditional Chinese games such as touhu (an arrow-throwing game).

They also took pictures with specially-designed art installations adorned with roses and hearts.

The event was part of the first Lujiazui Good Life Carnival launched by the Lujiazui Subdistrict. Another highlight of the carnival was a two-day coffee fair.

Ti Gong

Young singles have fun at the traditional romantic garden party.

