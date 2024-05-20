City couples rush to tie the knot on 'I love you' day

Getting married on an auspicious date is a long-standing tradition in Chinese culture and even on a work day marriage registration centers across Shanghai were kept busy.

Despite it being a Monday, lovebirds flocked to marriage registration centers across the city to tie the knot, as 520, short for May 20, sounds similar to the Chinese phrase "wo ai ni," which means "I love you."

A total of 1,915 couples received their marriage certificates in Shanghai on Monday.

Ti Gong

In the Pudong New Area, marriage registration offers were decorated with flowers and some brides-to-be wore wedding dresses for the occasion.



"We asked for a leave from work as we prefer the date which sounds very sweet," said bride Wang Yan.

"I made a reservation a month prior to ensure we got the slot and it is a once-in-a-lifetime moment," she added.

Ti Gong

"It's a very easy-to-remember date and everything is perfect," said a groom surnamed Zhang.

"We both agree on the date and will celebrate with a candlelight dinner tonight," he added.

In Songjiang District, all the online reservation slots for the day were fully reserved.

"We had to increase the quota by another 20 to cope with the surging demand," said Wu Xian, deputy director of the district's marriage registration center.

Ti Gong

Getting married on an auspicious date is a long-standing tradition in Chinese culture.

On February 22, 2022, a total of 2,878 couples tied the knot across the city, far exceeding the 857 couples during that year's Valentine's Day.

In Chinese, 2 sounds like "love," making February 22, 2022, an extremely popular date to exchange vows.

A total of 2,567 couples tied the knot in the city on May 20, 2020, as "May 20, 2020" sounds similar to "ai ni ai ni wo ai ni" in Chinese, or "love you, love you, I love you."

On January 4, 2013, nearly 7,300 couples in the city said "I do" because the date sounds like "forever love" in Chinese.

On another auspicious date, October 10, 2010, local authorities registered the marriages of 10,150 couples, a record high. In Chinese tradition, the number 10-10-10 symbolizes perfection.

Ti Gong

China's global travel service provider Trip.com said hotel bookings in Shanghai topped the domestic tourist destination list and the per night hotel price hit four digits.

Shanghai also topped Beijing, Hangzhou and Suzhou in terms of the number of shoppers who ordered flowers for partners living in a different city.

The orders for fresh flower deliveries to other towns more than doubled from a month ago, according to Ele.me figures.

Sunflowers have become a popular choice between lovers in addition to roses, with sales on Ele.me jumping 130 percent from a week earlier.

The number of searches for delivery services for 520 presents and cakes also surged 10 times from a week earlier.