IVF technologies to be included in Shanghai's medical insurance

Policy will be launched in the city's medical facilities with IVF qualification with the aim of boosting childbirth and reducing the financial burden of couples seeking a child.

To boost childbirth and reduce the financial burden of couples, Shanghai is to include 12 technologies of in vitro fertilization in the government-run medical insurance from June 1, the local government announced on Tuesday.

The technologies are necessary medical technologies for IVF, including as ovum pick-up, sperm extraction, artificial insemination, embryo culture and transplantation, according to the Shanghai Medical Insurance Bureau.

Dr Zhang Ting from Renji Hospital's reproductive medicine department said the 12 items cover the majority of assisted reproductive technologies and can greatly reduce patients' financial and mental burden.

For example, the first and second generation of IVF costs about 40,000 yuan (US$5,525) and the third generation about 60,000 yuan. Insurance can cover about 60 percent of the total cost under the new policy.

The bureau said the new policy could save patients about 900 million yuan every year.

Dr Sun Yun, director of Renji's reproductive medicine department, said the incidence of infertility is rising in China and has increased from 2 percent in the early 1950s to the current 18.5 percent. Which means around 50 million Chinese couples suffering from infertility.

"In Shanghai there is one couple in every eight needing the help of assisted reproductive technologies. A large number of people are longing for that IVF can be covered by medical insurance," she said.

"About a third of IVF services is conducted in China and the demand in Shanghai is also at a high level in the nation. Many couples for IVF service are those in old age and with not a high income. The new policy can greatly solve their problem."

Shanghai Medical Insurance Bureau said the new policy will be launched in the city's 17 medical facilities with IVF qualification. Patients from other provinces also can enjoy the policy.

The bureau said it will carry out more birth-supporting polices and measures and introduce more favorable policies for assisted reproduction and push the connection of basic medical insurance, birth insurance and relevant social and economic policies to boost population development.