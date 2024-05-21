﻿
'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 14: Happy life in beautiful Caoyang

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.
The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 14 "Happy life in beautiful Caoyang" reflects the meticulous craftsmanship of urban renewal in its details.

Caoyangxincun was the first New Residential Worker Compound in Shanghai in the 1950s. As the first residential buildings that the PRC built for workers, it meant a lot. Its architecture and environment were ahead of its time. Caoyangxincun has undergone 70 years of transformation. And 70 years of development has added to its diversity.

In recent years, while maintaining its original appearance, Caoyangxincun has enabled residents to enjoy a high-quality community life and allowed the public to reap more benefits from urban development.

