'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 13: GuCun Is Not a Village

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 13 "GuCun Is Not a Village" depicts the significant transformation of an "urban village." As Shanghai's first "urban village" renovation project, the old market town of Gucun has undergone tremendous changes since the comprehensive renovation began in 2017. Many long-time residents have gradually moved into newly renovated homes and are envisioning the new look of the old street in the future.