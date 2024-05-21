Scientific education works included in technology exchange

With the help of the Shanghai Technology Exchange, educational products developed by scientists and doctors can realize an industry value as well as a social value, a forum hears.

Scientific and health education work at local institutes and hospitals are no longer simply charity programs but products which can bring both social and financial benefits.

Shanghai Technology Exchange has set up a special section for business transactions of scientific promotion work. With the help of the technology exchange, educational products developed by scientists and doctors can realize an industry value as well as a social value, officials told a health education forum during the ongoing Shanghai Science Festival.

The section includes four functions of registration, promotion, transaction and service, boosting a combination of industry chain and innovation chain and achieving comprehensive development of scientific outcome and public education.

Products can include educational tools, exhibits, patented technology, film and television works, digital cultural and creative products, educational events, service and consultation. It helps public education works receive better financial and market support and improve its promotion.

So far, the technology exchange has served facilities such as Shanghai Meteorological Bureau's education center, Shanghai Mental Health Center and Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Since the first transaction was achieved with the institute on organic chemistry on an offline scientific education course on chemistry a year ago, the exchange has teamed with the mental health center to fulfill 11 roadshows and worked with partners to create a series of innovative programs including a minors' mental health course, little weathermen program and mysterious chemical course in the past year.