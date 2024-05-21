﻿
News / Metro

Scientific education works included in technology exchange

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
With the help of the Shanghai Technology Exchange, educational products developed by scientists and doctors can realize an industry value as well as a social value, a forum hears.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0

Scientific and health education work at local institutes and hospitals are no longer simply charity programs but products which can bring both social and financial benefits.

Shanghai Technology Exchange has set up a special section for business transactions of scientific promotion work. With the help of the technology exchange, educational products developed by scientists and doctors can realize an industry value as well as a social value, officials told a health education forum during the ongoing Shanghai Science Festival.

The section includes four functions of registration, promotion, transaction and service, boosting a combination of industry chain and innovation chain and achieving comprehensive development of scientific outcome and public education.

Products can include educational tools, exhibits, patented technology, film and television works, digital cultural and creative products, educational events, service and consultation. It helps public education works receive better financial and market support and improve its promotion.

So far, the technology exchange has served facilities such as Shanghai Meteorological Bureau's education center, Shanghai Mental Health Center and Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Since the first transaction was achieved with the institute on organic chemistry on an offline scientific education course on chemistry a year ago, the exchange has teamed with the mental health center to fulfill 11 roadshows and worked with partners to create a series of innovative programs including a minors' mental health course, little weathermen program and mysterious chemical course in the past year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     