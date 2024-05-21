'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 15: 'First' Attendant

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 15 " 'First' Attendant" tells the story of the integration of scientific and technological innovation resources. Zhang Zhigang, a professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is also the "first" attendant at neoBay. He has been dedicated to cultivating an open innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, which provides entrepreneurs with an open, shared, and integrated environment to explore and realize their entrepreneurial dreams.

Since 2015, Zero Bay has incubated over 800 projects and more than 700 companies, with 90% of the projects involving participation from Shanghai Jiao Tong University alumni, faculty, and students.





