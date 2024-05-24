﻿
Shanghai Disneyland to introduce six-tier pricing structure

  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0
Four-tier ticket system for admission to be replaced from November 24 with rolling 30-day calendar continuing to provide visitors with the information they need to plan their trip.
A new six-tiered pricing structure for admission to Shanghai Disneyland will take effect on November 24, replacing the current four-tiered system, Shanghai Disney Resort announced today.

Pricing for both entry and top tiers will be unchanged, remaining at 475 yuan (US$65.6) and 799 yuan respectively.

In addition to the current two middle tiers priced at 599 yuan and 719 yuan, two new middle tiers priced at 539 yuan and 659 yuan will be available, making the six tiers under the new structure 475 yuan, 539 yuan, 599 yuan, 659 yuan, 719 yuan and 799 yuan.

Exact ticket tiers will be decided based on the theme park's attendance forecast, with the rolling 30-day pricing calendar continuing to provide visitors with the information they need to plan their trip to the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disney
Disney
