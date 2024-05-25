﻿
News / Metro

Fun activities raise awareness of nature conservation

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-25       0
A series of activities including a nature run, forum and bazaar are being held in the city over the weekend to raise awareness of nature conservation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-25       0
Fun activities raise awareness of nature conservation
Ti Gong

Children answer questions about various plants.

A series of activities including a nature run, a forum and a bazaar, are being held in the city over the weekend to raise awareness of nature conservation.

It is part of the 2024 China Nature Education Conference.

At the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, experts and professors shared insights into topics such as animal protection in urban areas and the role played by botanical gardens in nature education.

A nature education exhibition is being held at the university.

A run in nature is scheduled at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Sunday, inviting people to experience nature in a different way.

Fun activities raise awareness of nature conservation
Ti Gong

The conference at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

With the route extending 3 kilometers, both children and adults are welcome to participate.

During the run, they need to accomplish 15 tasks and answer questions on nature and carbon neutrality goals.

At Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District, a science popularization festival is being held.

On Sunday, a bazaar featuring about 35 booths will be set up at the garden, which will showcase flowers, new plant varieties, new gardening technologies, and the biodiversity of plants through exhibition and interactive experience.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, nature education classes will be held on Sunday, involving mass participation from the public.

Fun activities raise awareness of nature conservation
Ti Gong

A chorus performance on nature.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Gongqing Forest Park
Shanghai Botanical Garden
Yangpu
Songjiang
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     