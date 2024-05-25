Fun activities raise awareness of nature conservation

A series of activities including a nature run, forum and bazaar are being held in the city over the weekend to raise awareness of nature conservation.

Ti Gong

A series of activities including a nature run, a forum and a bazaar, are being held in the city over the weekend to raise awareness of nature conservation.

It is part of the 2024 China Nature Education Conference.

At the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, experts and professors shared insights into topics such as animal protection in urban areas and the role played by botanical gardens in nature education.

A nature education exhibition is being held at the university.

A run in nature is scheduled at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Sunday, inviting people to experience nature in a different way.

Ti Gong

With the route extending 3 kilometers, both children and adults are welcome to participate.

During the run, they need to accomplish 15 tasks and answer questions on nature and carbon neutrality goals.

At Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District, a science popularization festival is being held.

On Sunday, a bazaar featuring about 35 booths will be set up at the garden, which will showcase flowers, new plant varieties, new gardening technologies, and the biodiversity of plants through exhibition and interactive experience.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, nature education classes will be held on Sunday, involving mass participation from the public.