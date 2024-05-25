﻿
Child's stem cell transplant marks milestone

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-25
A three-year-old girl with a rare disease has received an umbilical cord blood transplant, providing hope to the patient.
A three-year-old girl with a rare disease has received an umbilical cord blood transplant, providing hope to the patient.

It is also the 7,000th transplant of the Shanghai Cord Blood Bank, which set up a charity foundation to help patients with financial difficulty to celebrate the milestone, officials said on Saturday.

The girl suffered chronic granulomatous disease, or CGD, an inherited disorder that affects the immune system. It is a condition where white blood cells are unable to protect the body from potentially harmful microbes, which can cause serious infections in the internal organs.

A stem cell transplant is the only possible hope for the girl, who has suffered multiple infections.

Doctors at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University designed a very delicate treatment plan and used a highly matched umbilical cord blood sample from the Shanghai Cord Blood Bank.

The success of the transplant can bring new hope to the patient.

To celebrate the success of its 7,000th transplant, the cord blood bank teamed up with Shanghai Red Cross and Shanghai Blood Center to establish a fund to give financial support to poor leukemia patients needing stem cell transplants.

Since it was established in 2004, the bank has become the largest umbilical cord blood bank in China and has carried out 7,000 transplants. The five-year survival is 60.35 percent, in line with international criteria.

