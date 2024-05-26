Changning aims to become global new product launch hub

The Shanghai Fashion Customization Week opened at L'Avenue Mall in Changning District over the weekend as part of the 2024 Shanghai Global New Products Launch Season.

The customization week is one of seven key events showcasing new products across the city. It focuses on customization in consumption, and aims to create a unique shopping experience in Shanghai.

At the opening ceremony, designers from seven brands, including ADK1927, GRACE CHEN, and Eall.cz received awards. The event also launched Changning's "Chief Liaison Officer" system for commercial zones. The first group of officers received their certificates.

The system is an innovative pilot project in response to Shanghai's efforts to enhance commercial zones. It aims to foster cooperation and improve the consumer environment in the Hongqiao-Gubei and Zhongshan Park commercial hubs.

Wang Yuqiang, the liaison officer of the Hongqiao-Gubei commercial zone, said the area will enhance high-end and specialty services. It will focus on enriching consumer services and creating unique consumption areas.

Xu Yinlan, head of Shequgengxin, a non-profit organization focusing on urban renewal, shared plans for the Zhongshan Park commercial zone. They will collaborate with e-commerce platforms like Tmall and Red to organize online and offline activities, transforming foot traffic into brand recognition.

Changning aims to become a global new product launch area. It focuses on optimizing policy guidance, creating launch landmarks and promoting business integration.

It has developed new landmarks such as Yuyuan Art Street, Wuyi MIX 320, Columbia Circle and Haisu Cultural Plaza. These areas offer launch venues, such as green spaces and rooftop stages, integrating brands with commercial zones.

The first Bandai card center in China, for example, opened in the Longemont Shopping Mall, adding to the Zhongshan Park commercial zone's collection of Pokémon, Bandai and Ultraman brands.

In June, the iQIYI VR experience center and high-end script room will feature popular IPs like "Kunlun Labyrinth" and "Tang Dynasty Adventure" at Columbia Circle.

The International Jewelry Exhibition and the 2024 Summer New Energy Vehicle Exhibition will be held at the Shanghai Mart.