Innovative cell therapy attracts international patients

An increasing number of expatriate patients are coming to Shanghai to receive CAR-T therapy for cancer because of its low cost and high quality, an international seminar has heard.

An increasing number of expatriate patients are coming to Shanghai to receive CAR-T therapy for cancer because of its low cost and high quality, an international seminar has heard.

Leading medical experts from home and abroad, and international patients, who have recovered after receiving the cell therapy in Shanghai, discussed the latest medical development of the treatment, and shared their personal experiences at the seminar organized by Jiahui International Hospital and Jiahui Medical Research & Education Group (J-Med).



CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is specifically developed for individual patients by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their cancer. It is a complicated treatment requiring close monitoring and multidisciplinary professionals during patient selection, bridging treatment, side effect control, and full-process symptom management.

CAR-T therapy is also included in huhuibao, a private budget supplementary medical insurance for Shanghai residents. This can greatly reduce the burden on patients.

Ti Gong

Thanks to the development of domestic CAR-T products, the medical expenses for CAR-T therapy in China is much cheaper. The total expense is only about one third that in the United States.

Officials from Jiahui International Hospital said it had received nearly 10 patients for CAR-T, and 80 percent of them are foreigners and people from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao. All reported very positive results.

Borzenkov Vladimir from Russia, is a terminal multiple myeloma patient, who has suffered a relapse after repeated treatment. After undergoing CAR-T treatment in Jiahui in December last year, the latest test has reported a complete remission, which means a complete disappearance of targeted tumor lesions.

"I have experienced world-leading medicine here and it is a very correct decision for me," he said.

Dr Vicky Lee, director of Jiahui International Cancer Center, said China has been in a leading position of CAR-T therapy, and is able to provide high-end, comprehensive and one-stop tumor diagnosis and treatment.

"The cost of CAR-T therapy in China is very competitive in the world," she said.

"The coverage of commercial medical insurance and huhuibao is helping to give patients a more efficient and convenient experience.

"The rising number of expatriate patients can not only boost international medical exchange and cooperation but also showcase China's medical development. This seminar also introduces the latest research and clinical practice experiences to China and provides new thoughts and chances for cross-border cooperation and technology promotion."