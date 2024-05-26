﻿
News / Metro

City focuses on Internet safety for juveniles

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-26       0
A seminar aimed at protecting minors from online harm was held at the West Bund in Xuhui on Saturday, highlighting the city government's focus on online safety for juveniles.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-26       0
City focuses on Internet safety for juveniles
Ti Gong

A seminar in Xuhui on Saturday.

A seminar on protecting minors online was held at the West Bund in Xuhui on Saturday, highlighting the city government's focus on online safety for juveniles.

The event explored how to create a healthy online environment for minors in the age of mobile Internet, and promote the development of online protection for juveniles.

The seminar focused on the regulation of online content, promotion of online literacy for minors, protection of personal information online and prevention of Internet addiction among minors.

According to the fifth national survey report on minors' Internet use, there are now more than 193 million minor Internet users in China, with a penetration rate of 97.2 percent.

The widespread use brings many risks and challenges, including cyber bullying, social media risks, and harmful online content, according to the seminar.

In response to these new challenges, Shanghai has seen coordinated efforts led by the city's cyberspace administration, prosecution offices and culture and tourism bureaus to protect minors online.

Initiatives include themed activities, joint supervision and governance, and public legal education.

The Shanghai Juvenile Law Research Association has promoted a graded intervention system and a reform plan for pre-trial review rights. Industry associations, companies, and large platforms have also taken responsibility to create strong protection for minors' online environments.

The "Juvenile Online Protection Risk Identification Checklist," the first of its kind in China, has been unveiled. The checklist details potential online risks for minors through summaries and examples.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     