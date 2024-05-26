City focuses on Internet safety for juveniles

A seminar aimed at protecting minors from online harm was held at the West Bund in Xuhui on Saturday, highlighting the city government's focus on online safety for juveniles.

A seminar on protecting minors online was held at the West Bund in Xuhui on Saturday, highlighting the city government's focus on online safety for juveniles.

The event explored how to create a healthy online environment for minors in the age of mobile Internet, and promote the development of online protection for juveniles.

The seminar focused on the regulation of online content, promotion of online literacy for minors, protection of personal information online and prevention of Internet addiction among minors.

According to the fifth national survey report on minors' Internet use, there are now more than 193 million minor Internet users in China, with a penetration rate of 97.2 percent.

The widespread use brings many risks and challenges, including cyber bullying, social media risks, and harmful online content, according to the seminar.

In response to these new challenges, Shanghai has seen coordinated efforts led by the city's cyberspace administration, prosecution offices and culture and tourism bureaus to protect minors online.

Initiatives include themed activities, joint supervision and governance, and public legal education.

The Shanghai Juvenile Law Research Association has promoted a graded intervention system and a reform plan for pre-trial review rights. Industry associations, companies, and large platforms have also taken responsibility to create strong protection for minors' online environments.

The "Juvenile Online Protection Risk Identification Checklist," the first of its kind in China, has been unveiled. The checklist details potential online risks for minors through summaries and examples.