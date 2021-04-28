Expats among donors 'keeping dreams alive' for young patients

Over 150 donors took part in a large-scale blood drive at Shanghai Children's Hospital on May 25 with the aim of helping children with blood cancers and disorders.

Italian Chiara Dossi managed to donate 200ml of blood at Shanghai Children's Hospital's blood drive despite a few problems.

"I wanted to donate 400ml, but unfortunately, they could only take a little less because my blood wasn't flowing well today," Chiara said. "I donate twice a year because I believe blood is something you can give for free."



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Over 150 donors took part in the blood drive, contributing a total of 261 units of whole blood (200 ml per unit).

The event, themed "Keep Dreams Alive," was organized by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Shanghai Children's Hospital, Shanghai Blood Center and City News Service.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Donors came from diverse backgrounds, with a significant number being expats living in Shanghai.

Lucia Krajcova, who attended with her husband, was donating blood in China for the first time but made it a regular habit back home in Slovakia. "We want to do something good for the kids because you never know when you might need it," she said.

Giaccardo Riccardo from Italy, was a notable participant because he possesses "panda blood," a rare blood type among Chinese people.

"My husband's blood type is Rh-negative, which is found in about 15 percent of white people but only in about one or two out of 1000 people in China," said Xu Ying, Giaccardo's wife, a local resident in Shanghai.

Xu said the efficient blood tracing system in Shanghai motivated her to donate blood. "You can see the blood test results on your phone in four or five days; within a month, you can also see which hospital your blood has been sent to, helping save lives. And that moment gives me a strong sense of pride."

The event wasn't just about collecting blood. A group of volunteers came to give back to the community in their own unique ways.

Corentin Delcroix from France, a renowned chef and content creator, was invited by City News Service to take part in the event. He prepared 50 vanilla macarons for blood donors as a token of appreciation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The event also featured music by Armenian violinist Astrid Poghosyan. "It's my 15th year in Shanghai. I think music can soothe the mood and entertain the donors," she said. "We are grateful for everyone who comes out to donate."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"I feel more energized after hearing Astrid's performance," said Ashish Maskay, a Nepalese surgeon who had just completed his 46th donation.

Besides being a donor, Maskay plays a crucial role as the founder of Bloodline, a Shanghai-based expat blood donation organization and a key supporter of the event. He emphasized the importance of making young patients feel they are not alone. "We're here with them," he said.

Maskay also shared a personal story about his daughter's struggles, which made him more empathetic towards children battling serious illnesses and their parents. "A little bit of your blood can make a huge difference in someone's life. It can give a child more time with their family, more Spring Festivals, more Christmases, more holidays."