Charity auction to improve lives of city's elderly

Shanghai Charity Foundation raises 2.35 million yuan to support a program for elderly citizens with items donated by Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History researchers.

Ti Gong

A charity auction hosted by Shanghai Charity Foundation raised 2.35 million yuan (US$324,312) on Tuesday. The proceeds will be used to support a charity program for elderly citizens.

Auction items including calligraphy, paintings and seals donated by researchers of the Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History.

The money raised will be used to provide better services for senior residents with physical disabilities, who live alone or face financial difficulties, bringing warmth and hope to their lives, according to the foundation.