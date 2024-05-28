﻿
News / Metro

Charity auction to improve lives of city's elderly

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
Shanghai Charity Foundation raises 2.35 million yuan to support a program for elderly citizens with items donated by Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History researchers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
Charity auction to improve lives of city's elderly
Ti Gong

Bidding underway at the charity auction.

A charity auction hosted by Shanghai Charity Foundation raised 2.35 million yuan (US$324,312) on Tuesday. The proceeds will be used to support a charity program for elderly citizens.

Auction items including calligraphy, paintings and seals donated by researchers of the Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History.

The money raised will be used to provide better services for senior residents with physical disabilities, who live alone or face financial difficulties, bringing warmth and hope to their lives, according to the foundation.

Charity auction to improve lives of city's elderly
Ti Gong

Paintings and calligraphy works were among the items up for auction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     