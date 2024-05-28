﻿
News / Metro

Qian Xuesen Library added to 1st-class museum list

  15:53 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
The Qian Xuesen Library and Museum of Shanghai Jiao Tong University has been added to the catalog of China's first-class museums, the highest grade for museums in the country.
The Qian Xuesen Library and Museum of Shanghai Jiao Tong University has been added to the catalog of China's first-class museums, the highest grade for museums in the country.

The rating system introduced by the National Cultural Heritage Administration in 2008 classifies museums into three levels according to their abilities in various aspects, ranging from infrastructure and comprehensive management to collection management and research, as well as the layout of exhibits and social services.

This year, 123 museums were added to the top catalog, taking the total to 327, with the Qian Xuesen Library and Museum the only one in honor of a scientist.

Qian was a prominent scientist and founder of China's aerospace industry. The library and museum, located on the Xuhui Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, opened on December 11, 2011, the 100th birth anniversary of Qian.

It houses a collection of nearly 70,000 pieces of artifacts, including precious documents, manuscripts, photographs and realia, as well as an exhibition hall of more than 3,000 square meters showing visitors his entire life.

It also serves as a platform for public science education with more than 300 education activities already held.

For more details, you can visit its website (https://www.qianxslib.sjtu.edu.cn/) or the museum in downtown Xuhui District.

If you go

Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 9:00am-5pm

Address:1800 Huashan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai 上海市徐汇区华山路1800号

Admission: Free

﻿
